Certain Songs #2873: Tricky – “Black Steel”

Album: Maxinquaye

Year: 1995

. . .

While I realized pretty early on that trip-hop — your Portisheads and Massives Attack — just wasn’t for me, the critical buzz surround ex-Attacker Tricky’s debut album, 1995’s Maxinquaye, was so deafening, I figured that I should check it out. And thanks to all of the cool samples and the cooler singing of Martina Topley-Bird, I found myself enjoying it far more than I’d anticipated. (And even more so when I stuck in the mix recently and realized that there are more than a few similarities between Tricky and my favorite current hip-hop artist, Danny Brown.)(And, yes, I know that’s two Danny Brown references in a row.)

All of which is to set up that my favorite Tricky song is a cover of what might be my favorite hip-hop song, Public Enemy’s “Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos,” which is as epic of a reconfiguration of a classic song as The English Beat’s “Tears of a Clown” Hüsker Dü’s “Eight Miles High” or even Gil Scott Heron’s “Me and The Devil Blues.”

In the original P.E. version, after an opening sound collage that ends with a sample of the spoken word interlude in “Living For The City“, “Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos” opens with Chuck D yelling over the Isaac Hayes piano sample:

I got a letter from the government the other day

I opened and read it, it said they were suckers

They wanted me for their army or whatever

Picture me giving a damn, I said never Here is a land that never gave a damn

About a brother like me and myself because they never did

I wasn’t with it, but just that very minute it occurred to me

The suckers had authority Cold sweating as I dwell in my cell, how long has it been?

They got me sitting in the state pen

I gotta get out, but that thought was thought before

I contemplated a plan on the cell floor I’m not a fugitive on the run

But a brother like me begun to be another one

Public enemy serving time

They drew the line, y’all, tth criticize me for some crime

Tricky’s opens basically the same way: the piano sample is gone, replaced by a chattering drum program, but Topely-Bird is basically rapping the same thing, but then also singing more and more of it the deeper she gets into it, especially after an atmospheric synth sneaks in, giving her more than just the drum program to work with.

It’s at the point where she sings “they criticize me for some crime” when everything changes: a drum roll announces the loud guitars from the band FTV, turning “Black Steel” into basically a speed metal song. Now, this isn’t the first time that happened with PE: they did a metal version of “Bring The Noize” with Antrax back in 1991, but unlike Tricky’s version of “Black Steel,” the Anthrax version of “Bring The Noize” was inevitable — hell, Anthrax is mentioned in the song! — but the noisiest part of the original “Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos” is Chuck D’s incredible rap.

Once the band kicks in, Topley-Bird also starts singing her ass off, but instead of continuing the song, they start it over, kinda, but now she’s singing bits and pieces of the the verses, mixing and repeating lines, letting her voice trail off into the music and sound effects. There’s even a place where it all stops so Tricky can intone “Many switch in / Switch on, switch off” a few times, before it starts back up, and Topely-Bird sings the final bit of the first verse:

Nevertheless they cannot understand that I’m a black man

And I could never be a veteran

On the strength, the situation’s unreal

I got a raw deal, so I’m lookin’ for the steel

Lookin’ for the steel

Then it’s right back to mixing and matching the opening verse: I think the reason it’s just called “Black Steel” is that they never even get close to the prison break that’s in the original song. Instead, she’s just sitting in the state pen, singing about what brought her here, waiting for an hour of chaos that will never ever come.

“Black Steel”



“Black Steel” Official Music Video



“Black Steel” Live on The Beat, 1995



“Black Steel” Live on Sessions at West 54th 1998



