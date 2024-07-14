Certain Songs #2874: Trio – “Da Da Da I Don’t Love You – You Don’t Love Me Aha Aha Aha (Long Version)”

Album: Trio and Error

Year: 1982

. . .

First off, sorry / not sorry about sticking this primitive piece of dada pop in your head.

Secondly, one of the things to know about “Da Da Da” (which is what I’m going to call it from here on out) is that there are many different versions of it out there, as there is a single version, a long version and versions of both those in English, French and the original German.

All of which are essentially the same: that insistent Casio click/chirp, the even more insistent double-backbeat drum part, and of course the contrast between Steven Remmler’s talk-singing of the verses, and the actual chorus, which is actually pretty great.

Da da da I don’t love you you don’t love me

Da da da I don’t love you you don’t love me

Da da da I don’t love you you don’t love me

Da da da I don’t love you you don’t love me, da da da

What makes it work, even more so than the guitar that leads into it, and the keyboard melody that leads out of it, are the backing vocals. The falsetto that either Gert Krawinkel and/or Peter Behrens apply to the harmonies is spot-on perfect, a tiny bit of complexity into a song that seemed beyond simple. (Of course, that backing vocal could just be by a random studio singer, too.)

What you might not know about “Da Da Da” is that it was a massive smash all around the world: it made the top 5 in nearly two-dozen countries around the world. Everywhere but here in the U.S., where it topped out at #33. On the dance charts.

I was gonna write that we were having none of that German shit — “Der Kommisar” suffered the same fate — but “99 Luftballoons” was at #2 at around the same time, so I guess that Trio never crossed over into the mainstream from college radio and the dance clubs.

Here in the the U.S., the album the song was on was called Trio and Error, and I somehow ended up with a promotional cassette of it, and pretty much the only songs I really like from it was “Da Da Da” and the album closer, the atmospheric “W.W.W.” (where the entire lyric was a slowly sung “daaaaaa daaaaaaa daaaa” over a swirling acoustic guitar), though I do recall it got some airplay on KFSR.

“Da Da Da I Don’t Love You – You Don’t Love Me Aha Aha Aha” (Long English Version)



“Da Da Da” on Top of The Pops



“Da Da Da” German Video



