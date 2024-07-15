Certain Songs #2875: The Troggs – “Wild Thing”

Album: Wild Thing

Year: 1966

So here’s a thing I didn’t know, or maybe forgot: like its spiritual forebearer, “Louie Louie,” The Troggs’ version of “Wild Thing” is a cover.

Apparently, the story goes is that a record producer for a band called The Wild Ones called up songwriter Chip Taylor and asked for a song. The next day. And so he came up with the demo version in a few hours and sent it off to them. And because it was a pretty generic 60’s song, The Wild Ones’ version didn’t chart, maybe because they’d moved away from the primitive feel of the demo (which I couldn’t find a link for.)

No so The Troggs, who apparently hewed closer to the demo and of course, added electric guitars, as well as an arrangement that both played up and somewhat obscured the utter simplicity of the whole fucking thing. Like the fact that it leads with its chorus:

Wild thing

You make my heart sing

You make everything

Groovy

Wild thing

That said: listen to how lockstep guitarist Chris Britton, bassist Pete Staples and (especially) drummer Ronnie Bond play that chorus. Not a single note is out of place. Af if guitarist Britton comes in a bit too early after the first time Reg Presley sings “Wild thing, I think I love you,” that just adds even more charm. Also adding charm, the ocarina solo in the exact spot where you’d assuming that there would be a ripping guitar solo.

It’s so unexpected that at first you might be all “what even the fuck is going on?” at first, and in the middle, thinking “well, this certainly is a choice,” and by the end you’re saying “that was fucking brilliant.”

Two more things about “Wild Thing:” first of all, there is so much space in it. So much space. Which I guess is how they take a song with one verse and stretch it out to 2:37. The other thing is given that “Wild Thing” is about a crazy great sex partner, the singing is so flat and unenthusiastic! I mean The Troggs are singing about someone they love and who makes everything groovy with all of the emotion of singing about waiting for the toast to finish. It’s so weird.

But maybe that was part of it, too. Like its spiritual descendent, “Da Da Da,” “Wild Thing” was a massive smash all around the world, topping charts pretty much everywhere, including the U.S., where due to 1960s Record Industry Weirdness, it was issued on two different labels at the same time, and ended up topping the charts because Billboard (rightly) added all of the sales together. Oh, and apparently — a thing I just learned in the most recent episode of Chris Molanphy’s great Hit Parade podcast — it was the Summer Song of 1966.

And, of course, instantly, “Wild Thing” because a song to cover: while the most famous was Jimi Hendrix at Monterey Pop, though it wasn’t the only time he played it.

After that, artists as diverse as Siouxsie Sioux, Jeff Beck, The Runaways and, er, Sam Kinison have covered it, as well as perhaps one of your high school bands, garage or marching.

“Wild Thing”



“Wild Thing” Live on Midnight Special, 1973



