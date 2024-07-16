Certain Songs #2876: Trouble Funk – “Drop The Bomb”

Album: Drop The Bomb

Year: 1992

I guess it’s not terribly surprising that the funk sub-genre known as go-go never really broke out nationally, but it’s also a kind of a shame, as what little go-go that I’ve heard is fun and joyous, and would probably be a real hoot live.

Which might be why it never quite broke out nationally: outside of a few releases, like the early Trouble Funk records on Sugarhill, it never got a lot traction outside of the Washington D.C. area, where it remains popular enough to be declared the “official music” of D.C. just before COVID hit and shut everything down. Which is ironic, because everything I’ve read about go-go is that it’s best experienced live, where the multiple levels of percussion, call-and-response vocals and long long long song lengths are a blessing not a curse.

I first heard Trouble Funk on the 1985 Island live album, Say What!, which closed with “Drop The Bomb,” which I read as an anti-nuke song. Because of course I did. But looking at the lyrics, it’s probably also a “hey, our band can kick your band’s ass” piece of braggadocio.

Can we drop the bomb on your Super Grit crew?

(Drop the bomb! Drop the bomb!)

Now Super Grit crew, now what you gonna do?

(Drop the bomb! Drop the bomb!)

Can we drop the bomb on the Westside crew?

(Drop the bomb! Drop the bomb!)

Aww Westside crew, now what you gonna do?

(Drop the bomb! Drop the bomb!)

Either way, then as now, live or studio, I love lead singer Tony Fisher’s hoarse lead vocals as well as the insistent yells of “drop the bomb, drop the bomb,” from everybody else. And while it sounds like one big party, the rhythm guitar of Chester “T-Bone” Davis and Fisher’s bass keeps it all together enough for keyboardists James Avery and Robert Reed to toss in hilarious cheesy bomb noises at various intervals — which is also why I feel like I can add “Drop The Bomb” to the pantheon of early 1980s nuclear paranoia songs. After all, a song this big absolutely contains multitudes.

“Drop The Bomb”



“Drop The Bomb” live in London, 1986



“Drop The Bomb” live at NPR, 2018



