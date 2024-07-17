Certain Songs #2877: Truck Stop Love – “Walton’s Mountain”

Album: How I Spent My Summer Vacation

Year: 1995

. . .

I have a memory of how this incredibly rare piece of what we were then calling “alt-country” ended up in my CD player. But it could be wrong.

The year is 1995, and I’m living in Oakland and Rox is living in Hollywood, both of us having escaped from Fresno in 1994 while maintaining a long-distance relationship based upon the fact that either United or Southwest had incredibly cheap round-trips from Oakland to Burbank. I mean, like $29.95 or some shit. And one time United let me sit in first class without having to pay more! So every other Friday night, one of us would fly to the other, and fly home on Sunday night, meaning that we’d only have to make that expenditure once a month.

We did this pretty much the entire year — dealing with the circle of hell that was the Southwest terminal in Oakland — until I got sick of it and asked her to move up there with me, as I was just getting my foothold in what was then known as the “dot.com” boom, working for a company, Organic, who built websites for evil multinationals like McDonalds, Nike, Sony, etc (and the awesome local Great American Music Hall!)

Anyways, one of the things we did when I made it down to Hollywood was go CD shopping: Penny Lane or Tower or Arons or in this case, Rockaway Records on Glendale in Silverlake.

Because — and once again, this could a false memory — it was in Rockaway Records where I heard How I Spent My Summer Vacation, the Scotti Bros debut album from Manhattan, Kansas’s Truck Stop Love. At that point, Uncle Tupelo — who had just broken up and split into two entities, Jay Farrar’s Son Volt (whose debut I was really looking forward to, especially since one of my Prodigy friends had sent me a dub of a few songs) and Jeff Tweedy’s Wilco, whose debut, A.M., was way better than I’d anticipated — was kind of a lodestar for me, and Truck Stop Love felt like they were in the same vein.

So I bought the record — which was co-produced by Big Star’s Jody Stephens — and while I put songs like “Other Stars” and “Carolina’s Eyes” on my mixtapes, the one that jumped out at me was “Walton’s Mountain” which was driven at punk speed by drummer Eric Melin and bassist Brad Huhmann, and featured the mix of a dirty lead guitar and clean electric guitar by guitarists Rich Yarges and Matt Mozier.

Because the credits were pretty vague, I don’t know which person plays what, nor do I know who sings the lead on the verses: Huhmann, Yarges and Mozier are all listed as vocalists without any differentiation as to who sings what. Luckily, all three of them are singing harmonies on the chorus, which goes a little something like this:

Growing up on Walton’s mountain

We’re living under Walton’s mountain

We’re growing up on Walton’s mountain

Where the sun it always shines

And while I can’t really tell what’s going on in the verses — there are references to John-Boy and Grandma, etc — which aren’t anywhere online, of course, I’m going to assume that there is a bit of sarcasm or at least irony in that chorus, thought that might be because I fucking hated The Waltons so much when it was on TV.

That said, if it was a sincere tribute, then more power to then, because of that chorus, plus the awesome banjo playing of John Crooke, adding a big dollop of bluegrass into the whole thing.

All in all, it adds up to a lost little gem from the mid-1990s.

Oh, and unlike most of those other record stores, which were either chased out by Amoeba and/or digital music, Rockaway is still out there, and I need to go check it out again at some point.

“Walton’s Mountain”



