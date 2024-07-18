Certain Songs #2878: True West – “Steps to the Door”

Album: True West EP

Year: 1983

. . .

Had True West been based in Los Angeles instead of the wilds of Davis, California, then they would have easily considered part of the Paisley Underground. But even though the Dream Syndicate’s Steve Wynn co-produced their stellar debut and their cover of Pink Floyd’s eternal kitty-kat song “Lucifer Sam” outshone the Three O’Clock’s, they were denied admission.

Which makes sense, I guess: this is a band that put a pretty great song called “Hollywood Holiday” on that stellar debut — which was released (with some newer tracks) as a full album called Hollywood Holiday on France’s New Rose Records around the same time — going to the fact that they felt like strangers in the place where the Paisleys called home.

That said, not even The Rain Parade rose to the levels of pure psychedelic weirdness as that first EP, especially on the opening track, the gloriously droning stay-at-home anthem “Steps to the Door,” which starts out with lead guitarist Russ Tolman’s guitar firing feedbacky loops of noise over drummer Frankie French, bassist Mike Palmer, and rhythm guitarist Richard McGrath’s Revolver 2.0 licks and rhythms.

Over all of this cacophony, an almost muted Gavin Blair sings:

There’s a word I choose to ignore

Though I should be out there

I know I could feel right there

But there’s too many steps to that door

Too many steps to that door

One of the cool tricks of “Steps To The Door” is that rather than laying off when Blair sings, Tolman just keeps playing right through the verses, like he had so many ideas to express that he didn’t even really care that Blair had some things to get off of his chest.

People say I’m lazy

They don’t understand

It’s much safer to stay away from them

But there’s too many steps to that door

Too many steps to that door

I mean it makes sense: if he leaves where he is, he’s gonna miss all of the guitar insanity that Tolman is providing, and it’s way more interesting than anything that the outside world has to offer.

For reasons, I guess, True West abandoned their Television-influenced psychedelia (there was a song called “It’s About Time” which starts off with an unresolved variation of the riff from “Venus“) after their initial EP — just as the Dream Syndicate basically did after The Days of Wine and Roses — and went more in the direction of the Long Ryders and Green on Red, but without the songwriting chops those bands had.

It also didn’t help that drummer French was long gone, taking a lot of the weirdness with him. For proof, check out the live version below, in which Tolman’s guitar noise doesn’t quite drown out the straight-ahead beat of his replacement.

And so while 1984’s The Drifters was a good record, it didn’t distinguish itself in the same way that the EP had. And though I did enjoy them the times I saw them live: in 1983 at a College Radio convention in San Diego, and in 1985 opening for R.E.M. at the Warnor’s and the next night at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, I couldn’t tell you a single thing about 1986’s Hand of Fate, recorded after Tolman had left the band.

“Steps to the Door”



“Steps to the Door” live at the I-Beam, San Francisco, 1984



