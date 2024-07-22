Certain Songs #2879: The Truth – “Playground”

Album: Playground

Year: 1985

How much was I still missing The Jam in 1985? This much.

Singer/guitarist formed The Truth after his once and future band Nine Below Zero — who I feel like I should know more about — broke up in 1983, and just as the Jam got a lot of their initial inspiration from early Who, The Truth got theirs from late-period Jam.

Which was perfectly fine by your kid: after all, if Paul Weller had moved on from that the fusion of rock and soul that powered my favorite Jam album, The Gift, I figured it was ripe for someone else to take, you know?

So I was excited when The Truth’s debut, Playground, hit KFSR. Until I heard it, and I was like, “eh.” Except for the title track, which opens up on big power chords and bigger drum fills, and even adds some cool organ. And while singer/guitarist Dennis Greaves didn’t exactly sound like Paul Weller, it was close enough, especially after nearly 30 seconds of build-up that hit all of my pleasure centers.

Let me show you something

I’ll take you to a playground

To watch the children play

Sharing all their happiness

And while it wasn’t “Some people might say my life is in a rut / I’m quite happy with what I’ve got“ or even “Move move, I’ve got the gift of life / Shout it from your roof mountaintop“, it was fine, OK. Fine.

And while I can’t exactly tell what the chorus is — and of course, I couldn’t find any lyrics online — I’m pretty sure it has something to do with what happens to the dreams of children as they grow up.

But, of course, none of that matters, because “Playground” is one of those songs I play to get to the end, in which they all chant “playground” while drummer Allan Fields does fills fills and more fill, and Greaves slashes feedbacky power chords every which way, and if I squint my ears hard enough, I can pretend it’s a lost Jam song.

“Playground”



“Playground” Music Video



“Playground” live in 1984



