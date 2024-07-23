Certain Songs #2880: The Tubes – “White Punks on Dope”

Album: The Tubes

Year: 1975

. . .

While San Francisco’s everything-including-the-kitchen-sink art rock freakshow The Tubes were absolutely inescapable on Fresno radio during the back half of the 1970s and early 1980s, I never really got them. And indeed, I just went through their bigger songs on YouTube, and while I think the guitar riff in “Talk To You Later” is pretty cool, as is Meat Loaf-predicting Spectorish overkill on “Don’t Touch Me There,” a lot of their other big songs, like the actual top ten song “She’s a Beauty” just … no.

Maybe it would have been different had I seen their late 70s live extravaganzas, but what I’ve seen on YouTube, maybe not. And while I do have to shout out the utterly hilarious closing section that follows “well you can’t have that” in “What Do You Want From Life” which is packed with more great jokes that I can possibly repeat here (“Hell, a herd of Winnebagos – we’re giving ’em away”), in the end I’m the basic bitch that I am, and am going with the eternal nepo baby anthem, “White Punks on Dope,” one of a small subset of Certain Songs that are That One Song I Really Like By A Artist I Don’t Really Like.

It’s actually such a small subset that outside of “Boys of Summer” I can’t think of another one. Especially since I didn’t write about, say, “Knock Me Down” by The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Anyways, “White Punks on Dope” — produced, like the rest of The Tubes, by Al Kooper, which IYKYK — is all overkill at the opening with guitars churning and synths burbling and future XTC drummer Prairie Prince bouncing and building, all of which sets up Fee Waybill singing about the wasteland he’s pretending to inhabit.

Teenage, had a race for the nighttime

Spent my cash on every high I could find

Wasted time in every school in L.A

Gettin’ loose, I didn’t care what the kids say

In between every line are guitars and pianos and builds and ever other fucking thing, all of which leads to the glorious orgy of excess which is the chorus:

We’re white punks on dope

Mom and Dad moved to Hollywood

Hang myself when I get enough rope

Can’t clean up, though I know I should White punks on dope

(White punks on dope)

White punks on dope, woah!

(White punks on dope)

On paper, that opening half the chorus is pretty fucking dark: the guy in the song is in desperate straits, but you never feel sorry for him, even for a second, because a) Waybill is keeping a level of irony between himself and the lyrics and b) the call-and-response is so much fucking fun. It’s gonna take a better m person than me not to yell “white punks on dope” just like the rest of The Tubes are.

Which they know, because while there are more verses about being rich and strung out, and even an instrumental bridge, the back half of “White Punks on Dope” is basically everybody yelling “white punks on dope!” approximately 45,003,999 times with various choir and dub effects interspersed. It’s over over the top, and even features one of those things where the whole song fades out and then fades back in, because why the hell not, and it ends with the sound of laughter and a toilet flushing.

Needless to say, “White Punks on Dope” wasn’t a single here in the U.S., but in the U.K. when it was re-released as a single in the wake of the country being inundated with actual white punks on dope — though none of them were rich kids — it made #28.

“White Punks on Dope”



“White Punks on Dope” live in San Francisco, 1977



“White Punks on Dope” live on the Old Grey Whistle Test, 1977



“White Punks on Dope” live in San Francisco, 1983



