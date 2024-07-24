Certain Songs #2881: tUnE-yArDs – “Powa”

Album: whokill

Year: 2011

The second album by Merril Garbus, the Bay Area native who records as tUnE-yArDs, 2011’s whokill, was her first album that was recorded with other people in a studio, but it still retained a certain lo-fi charm, even if the music was different for pretty much every song.

What held it all together was Garbus’ amazing voice, which outmatched even the most cluttered arrangements she could come up with, and on a sparse track like “Powa,” utterly killed. “Powa” starts quietly, with just some random guitar and Garbus singing about how she can never get to sleep. Right there with ya!!

But soon, the song proper kicks in, with random echoing guitar chords, a slow slow random drumbeat, and bassist Nate Brenner taking the lead. The instrumental lead, I should say, because it’s the vocals which are leading the song, as Garbus soars in and out of the song, as the guitar (which might actually be a ukulele!) echos and drums march, always heading back to the chorus.

Your power inside

It rocks me like a lullaby

Your power in my mind

It gives me thrills I can’t describe

Your face in mine

Oh baby, I just don’t know why

Your power inside

Your power

In the end, “Powa” climaxes with an amazing round of wordless ecstasy, as the whole song collapses around Garbus singing “hooooo-oooooo-hoooo-oooooo” which I promise you doesn’t even get close to what she’s doing here.

In any event, while whokill didn’t sell shit — this is pretty arty, avant-garde stuff, though there are hooks buried in it too — it did top the 2011 Pazz & Jop critics poll.

“Powa”



“Powa” live on Sound Opinions, 2011



“Powa” Live in Brooklyn, 2022



