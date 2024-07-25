Certain Songs #2882: Turning Curious – “Out Into The Light”

Album: Soul Light Season EP

Burgeoning indie lables in 1985 knew what the college radio kids wanted to see, which is why the only credit on the back side of Turning Curious’s debut (and, actually only) recording, the Soul Light Season EP had a big ole “Recorded By Mitch Easter” stuck on the back cover.

At that point, of course, Easter was basically known for two things: his band, Let’s Active, who had released an EP, Afoot and a full album, Cypress, and of course producing R.E.M.’s Chronic Town EP, Murmur and Reckoning.

While nobody in the 1980’s would be so gauche as to put that way, Mitch Easter had kind of a brand going, and bands flocked to Drive-In Studios to get a little bit of that R.E.M. magic: you could put on the records by groups like Art in the Dark, the Windbreakers or today’s band, Turning Curious, and almost instantly be beset by jangly guitars, big drums, cool harmonies and singalong melodies.

And the opening track of that Soul Light Season EP delivers all of that in spades: the first thing you hear is a whomping beat from drummer Jeff Evans, followed by the interlocking guitars of Nick Rudd and Berni Proeschi — one of them doing a cool lick/hook — with bassist Steve Scariano holding it all together, especially when they do a bit of a handclap-driven turnaround before Rudd sings the opening couplet.

I was walking out at night

I was no more left than right

That was all I could get for sure, as there is very little about Turning Curious on the internet, and certainly no lyrics that I could find.

But what I could find was that Turning Curious was the first band of a guy who worked out of the Champaign-Urbana Illnois scene, the aforementioned Nick Rudd, who never stopped making music despite (or maybe because) he never had commercial success. And it got me to thinking that there are people like that in every music scene ever: they just love getting together with their friends and playing. Maybe recording some songs, playing live, doing your day job because it finances your passion, unless you could also make even a little bit from that passion.

And that passion absolutely shone through in the glorious chorus of “Out Into The Light,” which didn’t show up until after the second verse, but over the jangleist guitars of the whole song it just fucking soars.

I’ve got to finnnnnnnnnnnnnd ouuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut

Out into the liiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight

If I stand siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiidewaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaays

Out into the light

After that, it’s more guitar hooks, lyrics I can’t exactly grok, and a couple more instances of that chorus. Which is pretty much all I needed back in 1985, and now.

From what I gathered from the website, Nick Rudd passed in 2020, but the outpouring of love for him on the website his scene made for him was palpable, and to me there was no greater manifestation of that love that the rhythm section on this song never stopped playing music with him over the long decades. I know a little bit about that, too: how wonderful it is to find people you love making songs with, and how difficult it is to keep it together over the years.

