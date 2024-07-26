Certain Songs #2883: Tuxedomoon – “Crash”

Album: Frank Johnson’s Favorites

Year: 1981

One of the great things, of course, of having nearly two years of being a DJ at KFSR before it actually went on the air is that I could discover music without having to actually purchase it. I understand that’s been pretty much the case for much of this century — especially after streaming came online — but in 1981, that was a revelation for me.

It also meant that I could discover things that Really Weren’t For Me, like most of the output of Ralph Records, the seminal indie label founded by The Residents in 1972, and a label that stuck doggedly to its ethos of releasing experimental, avant-garde music, most of which I didn’t get rather than didn’t like. And more power to them.

Anyways, at some point in 1981, a Ralph Records compilation called Frank Johnson’s Favorites showed up there, and it gave me a perfect opportunity to sample what was going on at Ralph all at once, though rather than being a strict “here are our best songs,” it was more of a unreleased tracks and non-album b-sides.

I’d read about most of these artists, but hadn’t heard them. Which meant that I could drop the needle and see iftracks from not just the Residents, but also MX-80 Sound, Fred Frith, Snakefinger and Yello, who had some actual chart success after they left Ralph (and are now primarily remembered for providing the closing credits song, “Oh Yeah”, for Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.)

And the liner notes were fucking hilarious: as it turned out, the “Frank Johnson” who chose his favorites was a dead ex-roommate of The Residents who was reincarnated as the Ralph Records computer. In an early case of using AI, they asked Frank to do the track listing for this compilation, and “Frank thought for about four seconds and selected the cuts you hear on the record.” Even better, just like an AI now, Frank chose a pair of songs that didn’t even exist.

So thank you, Frank Johnson, for choosing Tuxedomoon’s “Crash” as one of the songs. Originally a b-side of a 1980 single, “Crash” is a pure instrumental, which mixes a soaring guitar, a psychedelic drumbeat, and a fantastic piano melody. Not to mention a plethora of sound effects weaving in an out of the song at all points.

“Crash” was simultaneously doomy and apocalyptic while being thrilling and uplifting. It was light enough to fly through the air and dense enough that you could never get to the bottom of it. I loved it so much that I used it as the music bed for a particularly hype-filled commercial for the Dead Air Diary, which since it was my baby, always got extra love and care in the promos.

What my love for “Crash” didn’t seem to do was spur me on to listen to more Tuxedomoon, who were still putting out records as late as 2015. Or maybe I did, and didn’t like anything else by them. Anything is possible. Anything but me ever getting sick of this song, that is.

Also, it’s such an evocative piece of music that there are a bunch of YouTube videos where people are compelled to add their own visuals — perhaps from the Cronenberg film of the same name, perhaps not – to it.

“Crash”



Dead Air Diary Promo featuring “Crash”



