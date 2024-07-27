Certain Songs #2884: TV on the Radio – “Wolf Like Me”

Album: Return to Cookie Mountain

Year: 2006

. . .

While I fully admit that I didn’t get TV on the Radio’s debut album, 2004’s Desperate Youth, Bloodthirsty Babes — from what I remember, it was definitely totally original, but it also didn’t make any sense to me, and I’m pretty sure I wasn’t yet a big fan of the vocals of Tunde Adebimpe and Kyp Malone — that certainly wasn’t the case with the follow-up, 2006’s Return to Cookie Mountain.

And I think I know why: the addition of a full-time rhythm section: bassist Gerard Smith and drummer Jaleel Bunton. And while, like everybody else in the band, both Smith and Bunton are multi-instrumentalists, the difference a human drummer can make was right there on the first single, “Wolf Like Me,” which kicks Return to Cookie Mountain off in a blaze of white light white heat.

Helping with all of that are the guitars of Dave Sitek, which at first buzz around Bunton’s whalloping beat, underscoring Adebimpe’s lyrics about, um, werewolf sex.

Got a curse I cannot lift

Shines when the sunset shifts

When the moon is round and full

Gotta bust that box, gotta gut that fish (My mind’s aflame) We could jet in a stolen car

But I bet we wouldn’t get too far

Before the transformation takes

And blood lust tanks and crave gets slaked

This, of course, could be metaphorical — it’s his lust that makes him feel like a werewolf — but also might not be. Doesn’t even matter, as they roar into the first chorus, having a helluva of a time regardless of the actual situation.

My mind has changed my body’s frame, but, God, I like it

My heart’s aflame, my body’s strained, but, God, I like it

My mind has changed my body’s frame, but, God, I like it

My heart’s aflame, my body’s strained, but, God, I like it

One of the cool tricks of “Wolf Like Me” is that the guitars slowly get louder, to the point where the tension is almost too much, so then they break it with a slowed-down bridge, everybody taking a breather — well, except for Adebimpe, who is still singing couplets like “Feeding on fever, down on all fours / Show you what all the howling is for” — because the back half of the song is noisy as fuck. A good one.

We’re howling forever, oh, oh

We’re howling forever, oh, oh

We’re howling forever, oh, oh

We’re howling forever, oh, oh

We’re howling forever, oh, oh

Now, while TV on the Radio was too weird and arty to have have a actual hit, “Wolf Like Me” was the closest thing to such a thing, peaking out at #37 on the whatever the alt/modern rock chart was called back then, and #6 on the U.K. Indie chart as well. But despite never becoming a pop hit, it’s also gone gold, I guess because it’s been featured in several video games — racing video games, according to Wikipedia — and a few films as well. It’s also shown up on a few “best tracks of the 2000s” lists as well.

And because TV on the Radio was catnip to critics — a multi-racial but mostly Black band playing an amalgamation of indie, funk, dance and prog, often in the same song — Return to Cookie Mountain also finished at #2 on the Village Voice’s annual Pazz & Jop, kept out of the top spot only by Bob Dylan’s Modern Times, because that plays well nearly two decades later. But as it turns out, they were just getting started.

“Wolf Like Me”



“Wolf Like Me” on Late Show With David Letterman, 2006



“Wolf Like Me” on Austin City Limits



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page