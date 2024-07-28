Certain Songs #2885: TV on the Radio – “Dancing Choose”

Album: Dear Science

Year: 2008

As much as I liked 2006’s Return to Cookie Mountain, it was an absolute patch on how much I loved 2008’s Dear Science, not just one of the best albums of that year, but the whole century: all of the arty experimentation, weird lyrical subjects and piling on of electric & acoustic instruments came together on great song after great song.

Like for example, “Dancing Choose ” which starts underlying synth blurrrrrr overlaid with a ferocious beat that’s either programmed, drummer Jaleel Bunton, or both, over which Tunde Adebimpe raps:

He’s a what? He’s a what? He’s a newspaper man

And he gets his best ideas from a newspaper stand

From his boots to his pants to his comments and his rants

He knows that any little article will do Though he expresses some confusion about his part in the plan

And he can’t understand that he’s not in command

The decisions underwritten by the cash in his hand

Bought a sweater for his weimaraner, too

After ever four lines, there’s a double handclap(!) after which Adebimpe continues, now accompanied by guitarist Kyp Malone, playing an insistent hook over and over, perfectly complementing Adebimpe’s flow while also kinda commenting on it. It keeps going straight into the chorus, the rap replaced by singing, with Malone nailing the harmonies.

In my mind I’m breeding butterflies

Broken dreams, and alibis

That’s fine

I’ve seen my palette blown to monochrome

Hollow heart clicks hollow tone

In time

After that, it’s back to the rapping — but now with Malone doing some old school interjections — but we’ve also added horn section as a counterpoint, as well as a second guitar part, probably played by Dave Sitek, unless it wasn’t, and things just keep getting more and more intense as the song moves forward, every single note interlocking with every single note to the point where both marvel at the construction and worry that it’s all gonna fall apart.

I see you figured in your action pose

Foam-injected Axl Rose

Life size

Should something shake you and you drop the news

Lord, just keep your dancing shoes

Off mine

That said, you know that it isn’t going to fall apart — not for all of the foam-injected Axl Roses in the world — as producer Sitek orchestrates it all to the point where the half-minute is instrumental only, now with the addition of his shredding, so you can marvel at, well, the science of it all. SCIENCE! If Radiohead was a big influence on TVOTR (and given that Sitek and Adebimpe named their initial 2002 demotape OK Calculator, you know they were), a song like “Dancing Choose” shows that they’d caught up to that influence.

And while “Dancing Choose” didn’t make any U.S. charts, it did make it to #9 on the U.K. indie charts and it also helped propel Dear Science to #12 on the U.S. album charts, much better than Return to Cookie Mountain’s #41, showing that people were catching on to their music.

“Dancing Choose” Official Music Video



“Dancing Choose” Live on Letterman, 2008



“Dancing Choose” Live at SXSW, 2011



“Dancing Choose” live on Letterman, 2011



