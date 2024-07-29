Certain Songs #2886: TV on the Radio – “Golden Age”

Album: Dear Science

Year: 2008

. . .

And then there’s “Golden Age,” a twitchy funk song which starts off with some amazing interplay between drummer Jaleel Bunton’s hi-hat/kick/snare pattern and a bassline from Gerard Smith that continuously corkscrews around itself and a lyric from Kyp Malone that includes this amazing verse.

Some light being

Pulled you up from night’s party

Said “Clap your hands

If you think your soul is free”

And the silence was astounding

And while that initial verses of “Golden Age” are pretty low-key, mostly the rhythm section and Malone’s voice, and some guitar echoing the bassline, there’s absolute explosion on the chorus: as big synths, guitars horns, strings and a heavenly choir all explode together on the chorus.

The age of miracles

The age of sound

Well, there’s a Golden Age

Coming ’round, coming ’round, coming ’round

I love Malone and Tule Adebimpe’s singing on the “coming round, coming round, coming roun-hound-oud” part, and while it’s always silly to play “spot the influence” with any individual TV on the Radio song, and maybe it’s just the title, but I hear both Prince and David Bowie here, like this is some lost collab between the two, with maybe a little bit of Achtung Baby-era U2 on the bridge.

But, of course, like all of the above mentioned, at the end of the day, TV on the Radio sound only like themselves, especially on that bridge, which somehow remains funky as shit while be drenched in synths and strings.

Love, don’t you falter

Burning hearts

Dragged behind

The horses dancing on the altar

Hooves breaking gods

To diamond dust and stars

And there you are

“Golden Age” was the initial single from Dear Science, but it was one of several highlights, like the second single (and yesterday’s song) “Dancing Choose” as well as tracks like “Lover’s Day,” “Halfway Home” and “Shout Me Out.” But those are just the ones I love: if you know this record, you likely have others you like more. It’s one of those albums. So much so that it topped the Village Voice’s Pazz and Jop critics poll that year, beating out things like the debuts from Vampire Weekend and Fleet Foxes and Portishead’s Third.

“Golden Age” Official Music Video



“Golden Age” live in Sydney, 2015



“Golden Age” on Austin City Limits, 2015



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page