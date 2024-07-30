Certain Songs #2887: TV on the Radio – “Killer Crane”

Album: Nine Types of Light

Year: 2011

. . .

Arriving three years after Dear Science — during which many of the band members did their own things — 2011’s Nine Types of Light was seen as a bit of a comedown from the previous two albums: the songs were calmer and less all over the map. Which is true, but I still counted an equal amount of winners on it. And, naturally, the calmest was my favorite.

With no rhythm section to speak of, and riding a bed of Enoesque keyboards that were massive and sustained, “Killer Crane” is about the real-life thing that defined the making of Nine Types of Light: the impending death of bassist and multi-instrumentalist Gerard A. Smith.

After the rain

A killer crane

After the rainbow

Across the sky

Her grace’s glide

Across the sea

Across creation

And over time

Her gracious life

Escapes its station

This is all sung gorgeously by Tunde Adebimpe, as the keyboards and sound effects pop in and out of the mix, never even beginning to try and find any kind of beat, and yet continually ascending ascending ascending like the titular crane flying over that rainbow. And as some point it stops for the chorus, with Adebimpe echoed by a talking drum.

Sunshine I saw you through the hanging vine

A memory of what is mine fading away

But this night heals the ground

And the moonlight steals the sound

I could leave suddenly unafraid

It gets even more intense in the first half of the second verse, which picks back up with the ascension with the talking drum and backing vocals pushing as well while Adebimpe heartbreakingly sings “In i-soooooo-laaaaa-shunnnnn / A trannnnns-forrrrrr-maaaaaa-shunnnnnn”, before it all breaks down in the second half of the verse, with the crane being spotted near the rainbow again.

After that, it’s three more repetitions of the chorus, each one more intense than the last — loops and percussion and vocals and synths and god knows what else — catharsis catharsis catharsis catharsis, until one last resigned breakdown of “I can leave suddenly unafraid.”

“Killer Crane”



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page